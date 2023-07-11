Watch CBS News
$380 million in state grants going to 8 new MN infrastructure projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Nearly $400 million in state grants will be going toward eight new infrastructure projects in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced that the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be allocating the funds through the state's Corridors of Commerce program.

"We're making historic investments in our state's transportation system to improve the safety and connectivity of communities across the state," Walz said. "We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care, and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and grow up in - no matter where you live."

It's the fourth round of funding through the program.

Here's a list of the projects receiving funding in 2023:

  • TH 13 (Savage/Burnsville) – Grade separations from Quentin to Nicollet Aves: $96,000,000
  • I-94 (Albertville to Monticello) – Lane expansion: $78,000,000  
  • TH 14/CSAH 44 (Byron) – Construct a grade separation: $60,000,000
  • TH 371/TH 210 (Baxter) – Construct a grade separation: $58,000,000
  • TH 23/MN 9 (New London) – Construct a grade separation: $33,000,000
  • TH 65 (Blaine) – Grade separations from 103rd to 117th Aves: $30,000,000
  • TH 53 (Eveleth to Virginia) – Roadway improvements: $18,000,000 
  • TH 10 (Coon Rapids) – Lane expansion from CSAH 78 to CSAH 9: $8,000,000

"In addition to this year's Corridors of Commerce funding, the omnibus transportation bill included $6 billion for transportation and will allow MnDOT and its partners at the Metropolitan Council and local and tribal governments to make investments in our state's multimodal transportation system," the governor's office said.

More information on the transportation program can be found on MnDOT's website

First published on July 11, 2023 / 3:12 PM

