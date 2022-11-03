304 years ago, the 4th Earl of Sandwich was born

Thursday, we are celebrating a lunchtime staple, as it's National Sandwich Day.

It's the birthday of the fourth Earl of Sandwich, who was born in 1718. The quick meal favorite is believed to be his namesake.

The Earl wanted a meal to eat with his hands, and thus the sandwich was born.

So what constitutes a sandwich? Some think a hot dog, hamburger, or wrap should be considered. Others stick with the traditional stack of meats, cheeses, and veggies on bread.