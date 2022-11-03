Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

304 years ago, the 4th Earl of Sandwich was born

/ CBS Minnesota

Is a hot dog a sandwich?
Is a hot dog a sandwich? 01:34

Thursday, we are celebrating a lunchtime staple, as it's National Sandwich Day.

It's the birthday of the fourth Earl of Sandwich, who was born in 1718. The quick meal favorite is believed to be his namesake.

The Earl wanted a meal to eat with his hands, and thus the sandwich was born.

So what constitutes a sandwich? Some think a hot dog, hamburger, or wrap should be considered. Others stick with the traditional stack of meats, cheeses, and veggies on bread.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.