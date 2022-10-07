Watch CBS News
3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.

Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific.

Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.

The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.

Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.

October 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

