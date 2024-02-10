3-year-old making progress and back home after last month's fatal fire in St. Paul

The father of the kids who died in the Arkwright fire update on the conditions of his wife and remai

The father of the kids who died in the Arkwright fire update on the conditions of his wife and remai

The father of the kids who died in the Arkwright fire update on the conditions of his wife and remai

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — On Saturday, community members offering an update on conditions during a press conference.

Pacheng Vang's wife, Ker Lor, is still unconscious. His 6-year-old son Cag Kub is now awake. He's able to understand, but struggling with mobility. The most progress has been made by Pacheng Vang's three-year-old daughter Hnub Qub, who's now back home.

She joined family on stage.

"She is doing well recovering and is staying with family right now," said Susan Vang, family spokesperson.

"Those small moments make a big difference in my life right now," said Pacheng Vang.

While Hnub Qub is recovering, Pacheng said there are still worries.

"Doctor's just concerned, just watch her, because she might space out when she's playing," said Pacheng Vang.

As for his wife, Pacheng said she's been able to open her eyes.

"But then she wasn't able to hear or understand much as you talk to her," said Pacheng Vang.

Pacheng Vang said Cag Kub is now in physical therapy. These signs of progress have helped him cope after so much loss, said Pacheng Vang.

"That emotion when you see your first kid take their first step right now, it's way more meaningful than before," he said.