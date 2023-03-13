Watch CBS News
3 teens, 1 adult arrested with "ghost guns" in Brooklyn Center hotel

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Center say they've taken three untraceable "ghost guns" off the street after making arrests at a hotel Saturday night.

Officers found the weapons while investigating a complaint at the Country Inn & Suites, located on the 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard.

Police say hotel staff called them to help them remove four young men who refused to leave. During that process, officers found the guns and arrested them. Three of the suspects were under the age of 18.

A new federal law was enacted last year, requiring background checks and serial numbers for homemade firearms. 

