3 injured after car crashes into Bloomington house

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a multi-vehicle injury left three injured and one vehicle lodged partly inside a nearby home in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Fire Department shared images of the crash's aftermath. Multiple stations responded to the crash, which was located near the intersection of West 106th Street and Thomas Avenue.

West 106th & Thomas Ave- multi-vehicle injury crash with one vehicle into a house. Crews from Stations 1, 2 and 5 responded to this incident. 3 patients requiring extrication transported by @AllinaEMS to local hospitals. Cause of crash is being investigated by @BPD_MN pic.twitter.com/ZMCDGEF7yQ — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) June 25, 2022

The fire department said three people had to be extricated and were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The city police department is investigating the crash. No possible cause has been released.