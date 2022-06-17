3 hurt after shooting inside St. Paul home

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people were hurt Friday after a shooting on St. Paul's south side.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. inside a home on the 1000 block of Otto Avenue, in the city's West 7th neighborhood.

Responding officers found two women and one man with gunshot wounds at the scene. One of the women was shot in the arm while the other was hit in the leg. The man suffered a gunshot wound on his neck.

Emergency crews brought the victims to Regions Hospital for treatment. All of them are expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.