3 children injured in Kandiyohi County ATV crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Three children were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when their ATV crashed into a pickup truck in central Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 40-year-old man was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado eastbound on Highway 9 in when he collided with an ATV traveling southbound on 95th Street Northwest in Norway Township shortly before 4 p.m.

The driver of the ATV, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis with unknown injuries. Two boys, ages 10 and 11, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The crash report says the 15-year-old boy had not been wearing a seat belt or a helmet at the time of the incident. The passengers were wearing seat belts but MSP says it is "unknown" if they were wearing helmets.

The pickup truck's driver did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor for the crash, but authorities did note snowy/icy road conditions.