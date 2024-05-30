28-year-old stabbed man in the head during fight outside Minneapolis night club, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old faces charges for allegedly stabbing another man in the head during a fight on Saturday.

The 28-year-old and the victim had gotten into a fight early Saturday morning outside a downtown Minneapolis night club, charges say. The fight was captured on cellphone video, and the suspect can be heard in the video saying "you're gonna die," and "I just beat your ass, I'll beat your ass again," the criminal complaint says.

The video then shows the two start swinging their fists at each other. The complaint says the fight moved onto the street, near 2nd Avenue North and North Fourth Street, and eventually the two were joined by others. Law enforcement arrived at the scene around 1:20 a.m., and the group dispersed.

According to court documents, the video shows the victim remove his shirt and hold it to his head. He had been stabbed in the head, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 28-year-old is in custody. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.