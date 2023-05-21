Watch CBS News
23-year-old Northfield man dies in crash on Highway 19

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A 23-year-old is dead following a crash in Rice County on Saturday morning.

Police say it happened just after 11 a.m. on Highway 19 in Northfield. 

Investigators say Tristan Jaeckels, of Northfield, was heading west on the highway when his car went off the road.

It's unclear if alcohol was involved.

Police say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

May 20, 2023

