How to jump into the holiday season

You can help people with developmental disabilities while enjoying a unique holiday shopping experience.

21 Roots Farm in Grant is hosting a European Christmas Market this weekend that will include gift items created on the land.

The market is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

