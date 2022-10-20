2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded.

On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded.

Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8).

"Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual for southern and central Minnesota, where October daily totals exceeding 4 inches are rare," the DNR said in a climate journal.

The Minnesota State Patrol recorded more than 1,100 crashes and spin outs on state roads and the storm knocked out power to more than 33,000 residents.

It was enough to be the largest early season snow storm for the Twin Cities.

The 7 inches recorded in St. Cloud also broke a daily snowfall record for Oct. 20 and the all-time daily snowfall record for any day in October, according to the DNR.

"Indeed, this was either the earliest, or at least one of the earliest heavy snowfalls on record at long-term stations through southern and central Minnesota," the DNR said.

In the Twin Cities, the Oct. 20 storm was also the second-largest October snowfall on record.

The 1991 Halloween blizzard still sits at No. 1.

Other 2020 snowfall notables:

9.3 inches of snow fell in October, which is a monthly record

8.8 inches fell in November, which is above average

12.4 inches fell that December, which is above average

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's outlook, below-average temperatures are expected this winter.

When it comes to precipitation, the maps show "equal chances" for what is normal in a common year.