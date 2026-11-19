Two urban explorers face burglary charges after a break-in at Minneapolis' Basilica of St. Mary allegedly led to more than $16,000 in damage.

Minneapolis police arrested seven people shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 24 after a security monitoring company called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

The two adults — an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man — are charged in Hennepin County with one count of second-degree burglary. The five others arrested that night are under the age of 18.

Charging documents say surveillance video shows the group climb up scaffolding to the roof of the Basilica and enter the building through a hatch. Afterwards, the group broke another door to enter the sanctuary. Video shows them climbing down scaffolding in the sanctuary area, documents say.

Documents say the 20-year-old man told police that he was part of a "group chat on Tik-Tok that urban explorers use to communicate and coordinate plans." The group posted photos and videos from inside the Basilica on social media.

The Basilica is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation. It is expected to reopen on Palm Sunday in 2027.

Meanwhile, urban exploration continues to plague police across the Metro. In August, an 18-year-old was critically hurt after falling from a decommissioned grain elevator in south Minneapolis. Earlier in October, a suspected urban explorer broke a pipe and caused more than $100,000 in water damage to a downtown Minneapolis high-rise apartment.