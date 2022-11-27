2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.

Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.