2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.
Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.