Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 27, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 27, 2022 01:11

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.

Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 8:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.