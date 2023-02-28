Watch CBS News
2 teen pedestrians injured after crash on I-35

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Two teenagers who got out of their car after a collision were injured when another motorist lost control and crashed into them on Monday evening.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 35 at Crystal Lake Road in Burnsville. The state patrol said around 8 p.m., a driver in a BMW hit the guardrail and ended up in the middle of the lane. 

The three occupants got out and were standing on the left shoulder when a Toyota was struck from behind and collided with two of them.

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. A 17-year-old boy had non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Burnsville. No one else was injured.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 9:47 AM

