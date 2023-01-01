2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.

Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.

Few other details were immediately available.