2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.

Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.

Few other details were immediately available.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 1:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

