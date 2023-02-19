2 St. Paul firefighters injured in vacant house fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Fire Department says two firefighters were injured in a vacant house fire early Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire occurred at an unoccupied home on the 1100 block of Beech Street at 3:35 a.m.

The fire was extinguished, but two firefighters were injured during their work. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire appears to be accidental, but is being investigated, fire officials said.