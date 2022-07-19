2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.

Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.

Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.