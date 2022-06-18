2 Minnesota teens to compete in national musical theater awards

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minnesota teenagers are flying to New York City next week to compete in a national musical theater competition called "The Jimmy Awards."

This is a big deal for those dreaming of bright lights and big cities. Track records show the winners of the Jimmy Awards punch their ticket to Broadway, and in some cases, Hollywood.

Last week, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced who they were nominating to represent Minnesota at the coveted Jimmy Awards, and Adam Jones, who just graduated from Hill Murray High School, and Lizzie Semington, who will be a senior at Edina High School, were nominated among their peers.

"I didn't expect it at all, so I was definitely really shocked," Jones said.

"Pure disbelief and a little light headedness, but it was a crazy day. I was really, really excited," Semington said.

Both have dreams of Broadway and hope performing in front of a national audience at The Jimmy Awards can get them there.

"I know we get to meet a lot of really cool people in the industry when we go, and I'm really excited to just make as many connections as I can," Jones said .

Performing live may seem terrifying to many, but Semington and Jones say the thrill supersedes the fear of it.

"I think my biggest secret is that I do have a lot of fear, but the amount of passion I have for theater is unmatched," Semington said.

While reaching a Broadway stage is their goal, the marquee that matters most is seeing their names some day at The Orpheum or State Theatre, stages in their home state.

"All my life I went to Orpheum shows with my mom and dad, and to come back here would be truly a full circle moment," said Semington.

"When I was really young, like 5 and 6, my mom would always force me to see shows right here, of course now I'm like 'thank you mom,'" said Jones.

Ryan McCartan from Minnetonka won the Jimmy Awards in 2011.

He went on to be in "Wicked" and "Frozen on Broadway," as well as star in the Disney Channel show, "Liv and Maddie"

We will be sure to let you know how Adam and Lizzie do next week at the Jimmy Awards.

