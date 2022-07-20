2 Minneapolis firefighters hospitalized from battling house fire

MINNEAPOLIS – Two firefighters were hospitalized amid a blaze at a Minneapolis home Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the residence on the 3600 block of 25th Avenue South at about 8:25 p.m. Only one resident was inside and they were safely evacuated. The house is a total loss.

A firefighter is in stable condition after suffering heat exertion and exhaustion. Another firefighter was treated for a leg burn.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause.