$2 million available to help businesses still struggling from Operation Metro Surge

Small businesses across the metro say they're still feeling the fallout from Operation Metro Surge. Many are struggling to stay open and are barely holding on.

Last week, the Hennepin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRSA) announced $2 million available for struggling businesses in the form of grants. If selected, businesses can receive anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 to help cover costs like rent.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 1,000 applications came through before the application window closed.

The Economic Development Director Patricia Fitzgerald said 68% of applicants are Minneapolis businesses, and 32% are from suburban Hennepin County, representing 24 municipalities across the county.

Tigist Feyisa owns Lulu EthioVegan Cuisine and applied for this grant. She opened her restaurant 2 ½ years ago. What started as a passion project is now in a dire situation with sales down 50%. She is now the only employee

Cooking, cleaning, prepping—doing everything she can to survive the impacts of Operation Metro Surge.

"I didn't think it would last this long but it really has impacted business," Feyisa said. "Mentally you are exhausted."

Now- she's holding onto hope for help. Not only from grants available from the city and county but community members.

County leaders say they'll start reviewing applications Thursday.