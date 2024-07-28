2 killed in northwestern Wisconsin crash; speed and alcohol likely factors, sheriff says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. — Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Wisconsin Saturday night, and authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on County Highway H near Koho Road in Douglas County, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators believe the driver — a 27-year-old woman from Ashland — lost control of the car, left the road and hit a tree. She and her passenger — a 28-year-old woman from Bayfield — were dead when authorities arrived, the sheriff's office said.
The crash is being investigated.