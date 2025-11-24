Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed, 1 gravely injured in crash west of the Twin Cities

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Read Full Bio
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people are dead following a two-vehicle rollover crash west of the Twin Cities over the weekend. 

According to the patrol, the crash occurred Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 55 near County Road 33 in Rockford Township, which is in Wright County. 

There, a westbound Chevy Equinox and an eastbound GMC Acadia collided. Both vehicles rolled into opposite ditches. Further details surrounding the crash are limited. 

Both drivers were killed, officials said. The driver of the GMC was identified as 50-year-old Shawn Slaven of Plymouth. The driver of the Chevy was 20-year-old Mindimoie Diggines of St. Paul. 

An 18-year-old passenger of the Chevy suffered life-threatening injuries. Another 18-year-old passenger in the same vehicle was hurt, but is expected to be OK. 

They were all wearing seat belts, according to the patrol. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue