2 killed, 1 gravely injured in crash west of the Twin Cities

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people are dead following a two-vehicle rollover crash west of the Twin Cities over the weekend.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 55 near County Road 33 in Rockford Township, which is in Wright County.

There, a westbound Chevy Equinox and an eastbound GMC Acadia collided. Both vehicles rolled into opposite ditches. Further details surrounding the crash are limited.

Both drivers were killed, officials said. The driver of the GMC was identified as 50-year-old Shawn Slaven of Plymouth. The driver of the Chevy was 20-year-old Mindimoie Diggines of St. Paul.

An 18-year-old passenger of the Chevy suffered life-threatening injuries. Another 18-year-old passenger in the same vehicle was hurt, but is expected to be OK.

They were all wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.