2 hospitalized following Minneapolis apartment fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people have been sent to the hospital following an apartment fire in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the city fire department tweeted that fire crews were at a multi-story apartment building on the 5000 block of 35th Avenue South.

According to the fire department, crews observed heavy black smoke on the first floor, so some apartment units were evacuated on both the first and second floor. The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

Two people were sent to the hospital for medical evaluation, while another person was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.