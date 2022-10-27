2 hospitalized after fight at Brooklyn Park apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men are in the hospital after fighting each other in Brooklyn Park late Wednesday night.
The city's police department said it happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 11:55 p.m.
Investigators said one of the men was stabbed. The other was injured from being hit with something.
It's not clear what led to the fight. Police said no one at the scene would talk about what happened.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.