Crime

2 hospitalized after fight at Brooklyn Park apartment building

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men are in the hospital after fighting each other in Brooklyn Park late Wednesday night.

The city's police department said it happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 11:55 p.m.

Investigators said one of the men was stabbed. The other was injured from being hit with something.

It's not clear what led to the fight. Police said no one at the scene would talk about what happened.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 5:44 AM

