2 women dead after semitruck collides with minivan in southwestern Minnesota

Two women are dead after a semitruck collided with a Chrysler minivan in Elmer Township, Minnesota, on Christmas Eve, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 75 and 21st Street around 1:42 p.m. A 71-year-old woman driving the Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on 21st Street and a man was driving the semitruck northbound on Highway 75 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state agency said.

The Chrysler driver, identified as Patricia Ann Struiksma of Chandler, Minnesota, and a 69-year-old woman riding in the minivan, Donna Jean Vanthof of Leota, Minnesota, died in the crash, according to the state patrol. The man was not injured.

Officials said the roads were wet at the time of the incident.

Elmer Township, located in Pipestone County, is around 202 miles southwest of Minneapolis.