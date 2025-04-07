2 dead in Isanti County crash, sheriff says

2 drivers killed in Isanti County crash, police say

Two males are dead after a crash in Athens Township, Minnesota, Monday afternoon.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 269th Avenue East and Tucker Trail around 2:06 p.m.

Officials say two males, each driving a vehicle, died at the scene. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on one of the males.

No one else was in either vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify both males.