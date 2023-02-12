Watch CBS News
Crime

17-year-old boy shot in stomach in St. Paul's North End, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 12, 2023 01:17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the stomach Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

Police say officers were called at about 1:45 p.m. to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Cook Avenue West, where the young victim was found. He is being treated at Regions Hospital.

No one is in custody, and police say they're still investigating.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.