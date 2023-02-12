17-year-old boy shot in stomach in St. Paul's North End, police say
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the stomach Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.
Police say officers were called at about 1:45 p.m. to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Cook Avenue West, where the young victim was found. He is being treated at Regions Hospital.
No one is in custody, and police say they're still investigating.
