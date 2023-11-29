Watch CBS News
17-year-old boy killed in single-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

RANDOLPH, Minn. — A teenage driver died Wednesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Randolph on Highway 56 near County Road 88 around 8 a.m., the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said. 

The 17-year-old's vehicle "left the roadway and rolled, ejecting him from the vehicle," the sheriff's office said. He died at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. Authorities did not publicly identify the teenager.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 11:48 AM CST

