Small plane crash-lands on Brooklyn Park highway

By Stephen Swanson

CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A small plane crash-landed Tuesday morning on a busy north metro highway.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 10:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) near West Broadway Avenue.

Police say the plane was approaching Crystal Airport and lost power mid-air. The pilot then made an emergency landing about 2.5 miles northwest of the airport.  

The plane clipped several power lines on its way down before colliding with a car. The driver and pilot suffered minor injuries.

"The fact that [the pilot] impacted one vehicle and was able to put the aircraft down ... is probably a testament to his skills as a pilot," said Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway.

WCCO confirmed the plane, a Piper Cherokee, is owned by Thunderbird Aviation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Stephen Swanson is a digital producer at wcco.com. A 20-year WCCO veteran, Stephen worked as a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 11:28 AM CST

