Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

16-year-old girl injured in Minneapolis shooting Friday evening

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 20, 2024
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 20, 2024 01:43

MINNEAPOLIS — A teenage girl was injured in a shooting late Friday night in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Lake Street West around 11:30 p.m. They found a 16-year-old girl at the scene with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Officers provided medical aid until emergency services arrived, and she was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe there was an altercation outside of the building before someone fired their gun. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No one has been arrested.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.