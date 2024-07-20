16-year-old girl injured in Minneapolis shooting Friday evening

MINNEAPOLIS — A teenage girl was injured in a shooting late Friday night in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Lake Street West around 11:30 p.m. They found a 16-year-old girl at the scene with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid until emergency services arrived, and she was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe there was an altercation outside of the building before someone fired their gun. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No one has been arrested.