16-year-old boy injured in north Minneapolis drive-by shooting, police say

Morning headlines from May 4, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting on the northside.

According to police, officers from the 4th Precinct responded at around 8:40 p.m. Friday to the shooting on the 1800 block of Irving Avenue North.

When they arrived, officers found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Officers then secured the scene, searched the area and collected evidence.

WCCO

Police say preliminary information, which is subject to change, indicates the victim was standing in an alley when shots were fired from a vehicle.

No arrests have been announced.