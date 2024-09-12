Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

15-year-old shot while walking home with friends in north Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Sept. 12, 2024
Morning headlines from Sept. 12, 2024 02:05

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot while walking home with his friends on Wednesday evening.

The 15-year-old heard gunshots in the area of 16h Avenue North and Girard Avenue North around 9 p.m., police say. He felt pain, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

raw-wed-vo-locators-girard-ave-mpls-shoot-mendoza-091124.jpg
WCCO

Police canvassed the area and found evidence of gunfire at the intersection. No one has been arrested.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.