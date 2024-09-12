15-year-old shot while walking home with friends in north Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot while walking home with his friends on Wednesday evening.

The 15-year-old heard gunshots in the area of 16h Avenue North and Girard Avenue North around 9 p.m., police say. He felt pain, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police canvassed the area and found evidence of gunfire at the intersection. No one has been arrested.