15-year-old girl still missing one year later

BEMIDJI, Minn – Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who disappeared one year ago.

Nevaeh Kingbird left her home on the morning of Oct. 22, 2021, and hasn't been seen since.

A photo of Nevaeh Kingbird taken close to her disappearance. Bemidji Police Department

According to Bemidji Police Department, Nevaeh was last seen wearing either a black zip up hoody, or a red sweatshirt with the "bull" logo. She was also believed to be wearing blue "skinny" style jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals.

A photo of the sweatshirt Nevaeh may have been wearing at the time of her disappearance. Bemidji Police Department

A photo of the shoes that Nevaeh may have been wearing at the time of her disappearance. Bemidji Police Department

Bemidji PD is urging everyone to remain watchful and vigilant while outdoors this fall season and to report any suspicious activity or property immediately. They're also asking anyone with relevant information of Nevaeh's disappearance to share it immediately.

If you have information about this missing person case you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS [8477], or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and may qualify some for a reward of up to $1,000.