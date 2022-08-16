Watch CBS News
Local News

$15.25M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

$15M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka
$15M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka 00:32

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A $15.25 million luxury estate on Lake Minnetonka has hit the market.

The 9,000-square-foot mansion is located on a private peninsula on Wayzata Bay - and includes a lighthouse. It was built in 2016 and sits on a 2.89-acre lot.

There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms - plus a movie theater and golf simulator. The garage can fit up to eight cars, plus a boat house.

a2c52f92a47006656f508e450eac2a6a.jpg
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

"East coast shingle-style design and superb craftsmanship from Swan Architecture and Streeter Homes. Panoramic lake views from almost every room," the listing reads on Lakes Sotheby's International Realty's website.

Notably, property taxes for the mansion is over $78,000 a year. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 12:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.