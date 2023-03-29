Watch CBS News
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole

KELLOGG, Minn. -- A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he fell into a sand hole Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in rural Kellogg. A 911 caller alerted authorities to a boy being completely submerged in sand.

The boy was taken to St. Mary's in Rochester, where his latest condition was reported as serious.

Police did not clarify how the boy ended up in the sand hole.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 12:20 PM

