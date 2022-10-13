1,100+ Minnesotans died in 2021 because of binge drinking

How alcohol affects the brain Health Watch: How alcohol affects the brain 02:05

MINNEAPOLIS -- A sobering revelation suggests Minnesotans may want to rethinking their drinking habits.

Recent data from the CDC found that over 1,100 Minnesotans died in 2021 as a result of binge drinking. That's more than homicide and suicide combined.

That statistic from the CDC also represents one of highest rates of alcohol abuse in the country.

If you or someone you know needs help with their addiction, you can call the 24/7 Mental Health and Addiction Services Connection hotline.

Other resources and information: