1,100+ Minnesotans died in 2021 because of binge drinking
MINNEAPOLIS -- A sobering revelation suggests Minnesotans may want to rethinking their drinking habits.
Recent data from the CDC found that over 1,100 Minnesotans died in 2021 as a result of binge drinking. That's more than homicide and suicide combined.
That statistic from the CDC also represents one of highest rates of alcohol abuse in the country.
If you or someone you know needs help with their addiction, you can call the 24/7 Mental Health and Addiction Services Connection hotline.
Other resources and information:
- Allina Health: The good (and bad) of alcohol
- Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation: Drug & alcohol rehab
- NIAAA: Treatment for Alcohol Problems: Finding and Getting Help
