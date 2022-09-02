Watch CBS News
11 student athletes treated for heat-related injuries at southern Minnesota cross country meet

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -- Eleven athletes at a girls cross country meet south of Rochester were treated for heat exhaustion on Thursday evening.

Stewartville Fire officials say the two medical staff on site at Bear Cave Park elevated the call for help after a student athlete fell ill. By the time first responders arrived, 10 others needed treatment for heat-related injuries. Their symptoms included dizziness, fainting, and headaches.

Four of the athletes were taken to nearby hospitals.

The boys meet, which was originally supposed to start right after the girls', was canceled due to the heat.

It was in the mid-80s on Thursday evening, with low wind and high dew points.

