From Winona to Fountain City: The 100 Mile Garage Sale is back this weekend

It's not your ordinary garage sale in Minnesota or Wisconsin; it's 100 miles long.

"You're gonna find clothes, antiques. You're gonna find President's cologne bottles!" said Missy Filkins of River Falls, Wisconsin.

Buyers and sellers are flocking to dozens of Mississippi River towns this weekend.

All along the river is the 100 Mile Garage Sale.

"Bring some sales on! Bring some money!" said Denise Vandeusen of Hager City, Wisconsin.

"We had people here before we were ready yesterday and today, wanting to start at like 7:30 or so, and we were open at 8," said Sheila of Prescott, Wisconsin.

It happens every first full weekend of May, stretching from Thursday through Sunday.

"There's so many people," said Kim Stai of Amery, Wisconsin. "You can pretty much get whatever you want."

It's an event bringing boatloads of people to the dozens of towns throughout the 100-mile Minnesota/Wisconsin circle.

"There are truly thousands of garage sales that happen," said Kate Carlson of Visit Winona.

Visit Winona is the organizer for the decades-long tradition.

"It starts south in Winona here, goes up to Hastings, then the intention is to go into Prescott, Wisconsin and come all the way down the Wisconsin Great River Road to Fountain City," said Carlson.

Along the route, you're likely to see a little bit of everything under the sun.

"We had a lady here yesterday that had monkeys in her backpack. Finger monkeys!" Vandeusen told WCCO. "I thought they were kittens!"

The stories are truly endless.

"We stay overnight usually in Red Wing and meet my sisters there," said Sandra of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

"We had people from Arizona, Texas. I think they drove in," said Wendy Dodson of Hastings, Minnesota.