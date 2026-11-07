Saturday marks 10 years since Terry Brisk was killed with his own rifle

Saturday marks 10 years since Terrence "Terry" Brisk was killed while deer hunting on his parents' property in Morisson County, Minnesota.

Brisk, 43, was found shot to death with his own rifle. His son later found his body.

"It has been 10 years since Terry was shot, and for 10 long years, our family has lived with the heartbreak of not knowing the truth about what really happened to him," Brisk's family said in a statement.

"We are reaching out and pleading from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who knows anything, especially the person responsible. Our family has carried this pain every single day for the past decade. Terry loved and was loved; he mattered, and he deserves to have his story told."

(credit: Morrison County)

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced the reward for information in Brisk's death has increased from $30,000 to $50,000.

"We are grateful for the continued support and generosity that have made this increased reward possible," said Larsen. "Ten years have passed but our commitment to finding answers and bring justice to Terry and his family remains as strong as ever."

Larsen responded to the scene a decade ago. According to Larsen, Brisk was dressed in hunting gear, but his gun was nowhere to be seen. It was found the following spring.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office has continued to pursue new leads and re-examining evidence.

"We are re-testing some of our evidence because it's more extensive. The tests are more accurate," Sheriff Larsen told WCCO in 2023.

New tools became available in the early 2020s that weren't available at the time of the original shooting.

In 2022, investigators say they were looking for a blue van or minivan that was in the area the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.