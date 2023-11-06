7 years on, Terry Brisk's family won't let his murder case go cold

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Tomorrow marks 7 years since a Little Falls man was shot and killed while hunting.

Forty-three-year-old Terry Brisk was shot to death with his own rifle on his family's property, northeast of Little Falls, and his body was later discovered by his son.

"We keep Terry's story alive. We have to because we just miss him so bad," said Holly Runnoe.

Each Nov. 7, Runnoe's thoughts turn to her brother, Terry Brisk. She remembers getting word that Terry had been shot and arriving to a chaotic scene.

"It was unreal. And the first thing I did was I went right over to my nephew where my parents were, and I held him and hugged him," said Runnoe. "We've never had the full closure yet. We still don't. And that's the hardest part on our family. We want to know what happened."

While the case remains unsolved, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said progress is being made. With new investigative tools becoming available within the last year. Tools that can help recover electronic data, that weren't available seven years ago.

"We are re-testing some of our evidence because it's more extensive. The tests are more accurate," said Sheriff Larsen.

Sheriff Larsen responded to the scene that day. He said Brisk was dressed in hunting gear, but his firearm was nowhere to be seen. It wasn't until the spring of 2017 that investigators found Brisk's rifle.

"What I can tell you that when we recovered it, it wasn't anywhere close to his body but we never did disclose exactly where we located it," said Sheriff Larsen.

Last year, investigators did put out new information that they are looking for a blue van or minivan that was in the area the day of the shooting. Because Brisk was killed with his own rifle, Sheriff Larsen believes he either knew the shooter, or a trespasser caught him off guard.

"Maybe it's someone out there that you think maybe their behavior changed since the Brisk homicide. We want to know that information as well," said Sheriff Larsen.

Sheriff Larsen said a $30,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to a conviction and arrest. If you know anything, you are urged to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Department or the BCA.