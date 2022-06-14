Nicholas Enger's family still seeks justice 1 year after fatal Minneapolis street race shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sad, frustrated, and changed forever. A Cambridge family says that's how they feel one year after their beloved teenager was killed.

Nicholas Enger had driven down to the Twin Cities to watch street racing in June of 2021. He was killed in the middle of the excitement when a bullet hit him. The case is still wide open.

Since then, his family has moved into a new home. It's the new home they always dreamed of. Nicholas has his own bench near the water. As an avid fisherman, it just makes sense. But what doesn't is that he never saw this place, and he never will.

"Still has his bedroom, his truck in the driveway," said mother Amanda Bolz. "He'll always have a place here."

His bed is covered with memories, adorned with a quilt made of his old shirts. Their hearts are covered in grief.

"Everything. Christmas, Easter, birthdays, it was his 18th birthday. Every day I think if Nicholas was here, how things would be different," she said.

The kindhearted car lover left the country for the city for a few hours. But just as the cars were flying by, bullets started flying, too.

"We are pretty much at same spot we were a year ago," Bolz said. "I know the detectives and the police department are doing their best, but we need people to come forward. We need answers."

And that is the key to this case. The bullet went through Nicholas, so there's no evidence. They really need a tip.

"We just need the justice," said Ava Fredrickson, Nicholas' girlfriend. "I mean, I just, it really doesn't get much harder … it's a nightmare that you never wake up from."

They've raised $17,000 for a reward in hopes of getting that justice, and that someone who knows something will say something.

"Clear your own conscious, do the right thing," Bolz said. "Out of this tragedy, give us one bit of peace."

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The weekend Nicholas was killed, Vanessa Jensen of Lindstrom was also killed at a Minneapolis street race. Both cases are open, and police need more tips.