1 home destroyed, 2 others damaged in fire at new development in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn.-- Fire crews in Woodbury spent much of the night battling three house fires. One of the homes was destroyed and the other two were damaged.

It happened overnight in a new development area in Woodbury. Two of the homes were still under construction, including the one that was destroyed. The family living inside the finished home was able to get out safely, and they are now staying with other family.

Fire crews responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the middle of the three homes, which was engulfed in flames. About 30 firefighters responded from Woodbury, Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Oakdale.

Smoke alarm is still beeping this AM after a home under construction goes up in flames spreading to the finished home next door & another home under construction on the other side. @WoodburyMNPS officials say the family in the finished home got out safely https://t.co/kM8TB5qORH pic.twitter.com/EFHC07HVmA — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) September 28, 2022

"When I first arrived, the structure immediately behind me, which is in the middle of the three structures that burned, it was fully involved, smoke and flames," Woodbury Fire Department Captain Brian Massel said. "The two structures on either side, the walls most close to it had a little bit of flame on both sides but were relatively manageable, and as our crews got on scene they attacked the big fire first, but were able to knock down the exposures relatively quickly."

The investigation will begin soon.

Massel said the family will be able to go back into their home to see what can be saved that wasn't damaged by smoke and water.