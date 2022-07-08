Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from July 8, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from July 8, 2022 02:52

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.

While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.