Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 dead in St. Paul fire, city's 5th fire fatality of 2024

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Jan. 27, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Jan. 27, 2024 00:58

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person in St. Paul died from injuries sustained during a fire earlier this week.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews were called to the 1600 block of Juliet Avenue on Tuesday around 11 a.m. They found one person inside the building, who was taken to a local hospital. 

The fire was quickly put under control, SPFD said. Investigators believe the fire accidentally started in the kitchen.

The person who was pulled from the building died from their injuries, SPFD said on Saturday.

It is the fifth fire fatality in St. Paul this year. Earlier in January, four children died after a St. Paul house fire in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 2:05 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.