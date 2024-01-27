1 dead in St. Paul fire, city's 5th fire fatality of 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person in St. Paul died from injuries sustained during a fire earlier this week.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews were called to the 1600 block of Juliet Avenue on Tuesday around 11 a.m. They found one person inside the building, who was taken to a local hospital.

The fire was quickly put under control, SPFD said. Investigators believe the fire accidentally started in the kitchen.

The person who was pulled from the building died from their injuries, SPFD said on Saturday.

It is the fifth fire fatality in St. Paul this year. Earlier in January, four children died after a St. Paul house fire in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.