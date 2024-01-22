Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks with St. Paul father who lost 4 children in house fire

First responders speak out for the first time about responding to the fatal house fire in Saint Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he connected privately Monday morning with Pa Cheng Vang, the St. Paul father reeling from the inconceivable loss of four children following a house fire earlier this month.

The fire broke out on Jan. 3 at about 1:30 a.m. at Vang's home on Arkwright Street North in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, across the street from Arlington Arkwright Park.

I called Pa Cheng Vang to offer my deepest condolences for the unthinkable loss of his four children in a house fire... Posted by Governor Tim Walz on Monday, January 22, 2024

Fire crews found Vang's wife, Ker Lor, and their six children unconscious inside the burning home. Four of the six children later died from their injuries: Siv Ntshiab and her twin Ntshiab Si, both 5; Mauj Tshos Ntaj, 4; and Muaj Vang, 1.

Lor and her two other children, 6-year-old Cag Kub and 3-year-old Hnub Qub Vaj, all survived.

The fire is still under investigation, but the St. Paul Fire Department says an unattended candle was the fire's likely source, and no foul play is suspected.

Gov. Walz wrote about his call with Vang in a Facebook post on Monday.

"I called Pa Cheng Vang to offer my deepest condolences for the unthinkable loss of his four children in a house fire earlier this month. No parent should ever have to bury their kids," Walz said. "My prayers and my office's full support are with Mr. Vang, his family, and his community.

Vang spoke to the media days after the fire to thank the community for its support of his family. A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $500,000 for the family as of Monday afternoon.

"I highly encourage every single family, at least a quarter or a semester, to start practicing fire drill at home, especially in the middle of the night," said Vang during a Jan. 6 press conference.

SPFD officials say 63 firefighters aided in the effort to put out the blaze and to rescue the family.

"This event will stick with them for the rest of their lives," said Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso.

The department says its fire prevention outreach team will start working closely with the city's Hmong community, with Hmong firefighters also taking to a Hmong radio station to help teach fire prevention skills.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Jan. 13, 2024.