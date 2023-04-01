1 dead in Plymouth apartment fire

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- One person died in an early morning apartment fire in Plymouth on Saturday.

Officials say crews responded to report of smoke at an apartment complex shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane North.

The unit was fully engulfed when crews arrived, and one person inside the unit was dead.

The building was evacuated and water was shut off to the building. Residents who were displaced will be assisted by the Red Cross.