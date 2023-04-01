Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 dead in Plymouth apartment fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

1 dead in Plymouth apartment fire
1 dead in Plymouth apartment fire 00:19

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- One person died in an early morning apartment fire in Plymouth on Saturday. 

Officials say crews responded to report of smoke at an apartment complex shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane North. 

The unit was fully engulfed when crews arrived, and one person inside the unit was dead.

The building was evacuated and water was shut off to the building. Residents who were displaced will be assisted by the Red Cross. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.