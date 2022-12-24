1 dead, firefighter injured while battling north Minneapolis fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.
Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story vacant home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.
Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR, but they died at the scene.
One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
