1 dead after fire at senior apartments in St. Paul

By
Anthony Bettin
A woman is dead after a fire at a senior community in St. Paul, Minnesota, Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at a unit in the Como by the Lake Senior Apartments around 3:45 a.m., according to the city's fire chief. Responding firefighters found the woman dead inside the apartment.

The fire was contained to the unit, but light smoke seeped elsewhere into the building.

The woman has not been publicly identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

