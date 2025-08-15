1 dead after fire at senior apartments in St. Paul

Woman dead after fire at senior community in St. Paul

Woman dead after fire at senior community in St. Paul

Woman dead after fire at senior community in St. Paul

A woman is dead after a fire at a senior community in St. Paul, Minnesota, Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at a unit in the Como by the Lake Senior Apartments around 3:45 a.m., according to the city's fire chief. Responding firefighters found the woman dead inside the apartment.

The fire was contained to the unit, but light smoke seeped elsewhere into the building.

WCCO

The woman has not been publicly identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.