Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead, 2 hurt in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022 01:17

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen car Tuesday near Mall of America.

Bloomington police say a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed just before 5 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane.   

deadly-stolen-car-crash-near-mall-of-america.jpg
MnDOT

Police say three adults were in the vehicle, one of whom was killed. The other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.